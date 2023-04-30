Sen. Mazie Hirono takes on “judge shopping” with new bill

There’s a notable pattern in which plaintiffs file bills in specific, small district subdivisions with only one judge - which effectively ensures their desired outcome. This is called “Judge Shopping” - and now some members of congress want to put an end to it. Hawaii Democratic Senator Mazie Hirono introduced a new bill which aims to curb that exploitation of our court system. “There is a growing recognition that there are too many judges who apply their ideological perspective and agendas to decision making.”April 30, 2023