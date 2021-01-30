Sen. Mazie Hirono says Sen. Josh Hawley is “good at playing the victim”

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) joins Ali Velshi to discuss the ethics complaint she signed onto against Republican Sens. Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz over their objections to the Jan. 6 certification of the presidential election results that coincided with the deadly riot at the Capitol. She says Hawley and Cruz “were pushing the ‘Big Lie,’” She added, “When the Republicans say ‘move on, get over it’, it is astounding to me that's the value they're espousing… that people shouldn't be accountable for what they do and say.”