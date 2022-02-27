Sen. Leahy: ‘The credibility of the Supreme Court is being diminished’ by partisan voting

As the Senate Judiciary Committee prepares to conduct Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing, Senator Patrick Leahy, the committee’s most senior member, joins Ali Velshi to discuss why he hopes Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will receive more votes from the Senate than just the simple majority. "I have been there for every single nominee since John Paul Stevens, since Gerald Ford's time," says Leahy. "I have a very hard time finding someone more qualified than she is."Feb. 27, 2022