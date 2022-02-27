Sen. Leahy: Putin has miscalculated the United States because “he was able to lead Donald Trump around like a puppy dog”
Moments after President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian nuclear deterrent forces on alert, Senator Patrick Leahy joins Ali Velshi to react and explain why Putin isn’t the genius President Trump claims he is and how he has “miscalculated the United States.” Feb. 27, 2022
