Sen. Leahy: If the Senate doesn’t repair itself, ‘we are in deep trouble in this country’

Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy is the longest serving Senator still in office. He has seen the Senate transform over time firsthand and is urging sitting lawmakers to make a change, or America will be in trouble. “Obviously, there are going to be partisan differences, I don’t mind that in the congress or in the presidency. But there have to be underlying things where we come together and that's not being done enough. If it's not, the country is going to suffer.”Sept. 18, 2022