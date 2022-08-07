IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ali Velshi

Sen. Debbie Stabenow: “We are in, really, an epic battle right now”

05:19

Overnight, U.S. Senators held debates and introduced amendments to President Biden’s signature Inflation Reduction Act. With senators expected to vote along party lines, Democrats will need all 49 Democrats and 1 Independent to approve the measure. “We are in, really, an epic battle right now,” says U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI). “With big pharma and big oil, standing with the Republicans who are working hard to protect their profits, doing everything they can to slow down our efforts on this legislation.” The Inflation Reduction Act includes billions of federal dollars for climate change initiatives and reducing the cost of prescription drugs. “In the end, when all this is done, I think the American people will have won,” says Stabenow. “In this bill, we have a monthly cap on insulin at $35.”Aug. 7, 2022

