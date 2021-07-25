Sen. Casey: Workers “may not simply need a physical bridge -- they may need a caregiving bridge”06:22
Sen. Bob Casey joins Ali Velshi to talk about the plan to fight back on the assault on voting rights, and the progress on passing two major infrastructure bills. “I think we can get to the first part this week,” on the bipartisan physical infrastructure deal, but says part two must follow. Workers heading back to the office -- especially women -- “may not simply need a physical bridge -- they may need a caregiving bridge."