Sen. Bob Casey: “If we’re going to build back better, the better is better caregiving”

House Democrats and even two Republicans came together to approve a $715 billion transportation bill that provides funding for roads, bridges, and clean drinking water. Party leaders say that bill could lay the legislative framework for passing Biden's sweeping $2.3 trillion infrastructure bill next month. But progressive and moderate Democrats alike are pushing for a separate spending bill that covers what's been called "human infrastructure" - like expanded investments in child care programs. Democratic Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey joins Ali Velshi to discuss why “care can’t wait,” as well as the sweeping and restrictive voter laws becoming the priority of the Republican Party.