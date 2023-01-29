Sen. Bernie Sanders: A $14/hr minimum wage ‘is not going to do it’

It has been well over a decade since there has been a federal minimum wage increase, even with the major jump in inflation and increase in cost of living. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont joins Ali Velshi to explain why despite the fact that companies like Walmart are raising their minimum wage, a $14 per hour rate is not going to cut it. “It is not too much to ask the wealthiest country on Earth where we have massive income and wealth inequality, people on top doing phenomenally well, to say that in America, if you're working 40 hours a week, you're not living in poverty. 14 bucks an hour is not going to do it.”Jan. 29, 2023