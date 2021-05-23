Sen. Alex Padilla on looming filibuster fight and the costs of waiting for the GOP on infrastructure

Senate Republicans are likely throwing away any hope of reaching a bi-partisan agreement on infrastructure, rejecting President Biden's counter-offer for a $1.7 trillion dollar package. That’s about a half-billion-dollar reduction from his original plan that totaled $2.3 Trillion. California’s newest Senator Alex Padilla explains why Congress “can’t afford to wait too long” for Republicans to come around, and warns that the filibuster fight may be coming sooner rather than later.