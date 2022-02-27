Secy. of State Blinken announces U.S. to send additional $54M to victims of Ukraine invasion

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Putin orders nuclear deterrent forces in Russia to be on 'high alert' as tensions rise05:30
Now Playing
Secy. of State Blinken announces U.S. to send additional $54M to victims of Ukraine invasion01:40
UP NEXT
Russian assault on Ukraine continues into fourth day: ‘This is hell.’05:37
U.S., allies commit to remove Russia from SWIFT02:30
Gen. McCaffrey: Ukraine has access to U.S. anti-tank missiles to help ward off Russian attack06:38
Germany to send weapons directly to Ukraine02:48
Senior Defense official: U.S. has indications Russians are frustrated by lack of progress02:11
Fmr. Ukrainian Parliament Member on the global impact of Putin's actions: 'It's an attack on the whole Democratic world."07:21
U.S. authorizes $350M more in military aid to Ukraine amid NATO response force activation02:48
Alexander Vindman on Zelenskyy: “He’s the leader of the democratic world right now” 07:24
Velshi: It’s not just Russia. Bad actors are waiting in the wings. 04:11
Magnitsky Act catalyst Bill Browder on deeper Russia sanctions: “knock them back to the Stone Age” 06:10
GOP Congressman on more U.S. support for Ukraine: “The Russians won’t like it, and that’s just too bad.” 05:05
NATO deploys response force for first time01:58
Russians reject Putin and his war on Ukraine04:47
Zelenskyy: 'We won't put down our weapon'01:14
Air raid sirens sound in Lviv, Ukraine04:30
Russian forces advance on Kyiv06:09
U.S. & allies impose sanctions directly against Putin04:09
'I don't think there is a safe place': Kyiv residents fearful as Russian invaders close in07:27
Secy. of State Blinken announces U.S. to send additional $54M to victims of Ukraine invasion01:40
Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced that the U.S. will send an additional $54M in humanitarian assistance to those affected by Russia's further invasion of Ukraine. Feb. 27, 2022
Putin orders nuclear deterrent forces in Russia to be on 'high alert' as tensions rise05:30
Now Playing
Secy. of State Blinken announces U.S. to send additional $54M to victims of Ukraine invasion01:40
UP NEXT
Russian assault on Ukraine continues into fourth day: ‘This is hell.’05:37
U.S., allies commit to remove Russia from SWIFT02:30
Gen. McCaffrey: Ukraine has access to U.S. anti-tank missiles to help ward off Russian attack06:38
Germany to send weapons directly to Ukraine02:48