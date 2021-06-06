Secretary of State Hobbs on AZ audit: “This could lead to another January 6th-style insurrection.”

The Former President's new delusion is being 'reinstated' to the Presidency by August - a plot that appears to hinge on the sham Arizona Cyber Ninja election audit and the GOP's growing push to have similar performance propaganda take place in other states he and the GOP lost. Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who has just announced her gubernatorial bid, tells Ali it’s been made clear that “they’re writing the playbook for this kind of thing” in her state and fears “nobody’s doing anything to hold these folks accountable.”