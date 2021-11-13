Secret NRA Tapes reveal a double down approach and an intention lack of responsibility for school shootings

Tim Mak, investigative correspondent for NPR and author of the new book, ‘Misfire: Inside the Downfall of the NRA,’ has obtained and released secret recordings of the organization’s leadership following the Columbine Massacre, which foreshadow the messaging of NRA leadership when it comes to school shootings. “You can really see the wheels in motion,” says Mak. “You hear them thinking about a softer tone,” and choose the other road instead. Nov. 13, 2021