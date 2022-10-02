IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Benjamin Alire Sáenz and the secrets of the universe

    07:40
    SCOTUS is back in session – is the next Dobbs on the docket?

    10:01
    Fmr. NATO Chief: NATO Reacted “Too Mildly” When Putin Annexed Crimea

    04:40

  • Rep. Raskin: “The whole country should be alarmed about where the GOP is today”

    08:29

  • Dollie Burwell once fought against the EPA. The EPA is finally listening.

    03:46

  • Terrified and trapped, one mom made an ultimate pact to protect her son

    04:51

  • Chef José Andrés: 'We go to them. Why? Because they can’t come to us'

    07:15

  • Lt. Gen Russel Honore: Leaders Must Convince Some FL Residents to Move

    08:42

  • FEMA: 'Laser-focused' in FL after 'storm of really epic proportions'

    06:58

  • PA AG Josh Shapiro: ‘We have to defeat this dangerous extremism of Doug Mastriano’

    09:18

  • Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist on the NY AG’s “breathtaking” investigation of Trump’s finances

    05:06

  • In "Lady Justice," Lithwick warns of a repeat of "2020 coup, but done by black robes"

    06:10

  • Velshi: Better to know an uncomfortable truth, than ignore it & be complacent

    03:28

  •  Iran protests surge days after Mahsa Amini’s death

    05:17

  • Michael Cohen: “The last guy in Donald’s ear owns the brain. Everybody…wants to be that last guy.”

    07:22

  • Wild new book details how Proud Boys take orders from Trump’s rhetoric

    05:17

  •  Velshi: Seeking asylum in the U.S. is not a crime. It’s the way of the world.

    06:00

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub and PEN America go deep on Banned Books Week 

    07:43

  • Katie Hobbs: Election deniers are ‘dangerous and they don't understand how elections even work’

    05:03

  • Sen. Leahy: If the Senate doesn’t repair itself, ‘we are in deep trouble in this country’

    06:44

Ali Velshi

SCOTUS is back in session – is the next Dobbs on the docket?

10:01

Last term, the Supreme Court unwound nearly 50 years of reproductive freedom, overturning Roe v. Wade and revoking the bodily autonomy of any American who can become pregnant. The damage of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision continues to play out every day in red states that rushed to ban abortion. But the Supreme Court’s conservative supermajority is not likely finished rolling back long-held personal freedoms. The Court is back in session Monday and, over the next few months, will hear oral arguments on a slate of cases concerning voting rights, election law, discrimination, and affirmative action – any one of which could prove as harmful as Dobbs. Ali Velshi is joined by Jeffrey Rosen, president and CEO of the National Constitution Center and Fatima Goss Graves, president and CEO of the National Women’s Law Center to break down the facts of each of these crucial cases and what’s at stake.Oct. 2, 2022

