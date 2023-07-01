IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ali Velshi

SCOTUS' affirmative action ruling could have a 'devastating impact' beyond college admissions

08:33

Adam Harris, staff writer at the Atlantic, and Imani Perry, professor of African American studies at Harvard University, join Michael Steele to discuss the short-term and long-term impacts of the Supreme Court's decision to rule against affirmative action in college admissions. July 1, 2023

