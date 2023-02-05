Scholar Kimberlé Crenshaw on the new “segregation” of knowledge

Kimberlé Crenshaw – the scholar who gave us ‘intersectionality’ – discusses the recent decision by the College Board to water down its AP African American studies coursework following attacks by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. She argues that the College Board's watering down of African American studies is actually proof of critical race theory in action. "Contemporary aspects of the past that continue to shape the life chances of African Americans cannot be taught if they hurt some feelings or they make people feel bad,” she says. Censoring information that challenges the mythical retelling of the past is a hallmark of authoritarian-leaning regimes. Feb. 5, 2023