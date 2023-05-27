SC Senator Mia McLeod on abortion ban fight: “all we’re asking for is a choice”

A South Carolina judge on Friday blocked the state's new six-week abortion ban just one day after Gov. Henry McMaster signed it into law. The injunction now remains in effect until the state Supreme Court can review the measure. South Carolina state Senator Mia McLeod, who has joined with the chamber’s only other women as bipartisan ‘sister Senators’ to filibuster the bill, criticized her male colleagues for the continued push. “All of us have given birth and our male colleagues have not, and will not,” McLeod tells Ali Velshi. “It is unthinkable that they would not listen to us about our personal experiences.” She felt obligated to share her very personal experience as a sexual assault survivor, calling it “unconscionable” that women across the state would now be forced to report sexual assaults to a male Sheriff.May 27, 2023