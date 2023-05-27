IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: “Maus” by Art Spiegelman

    08:26
  • Now Playing

    SC Senator Mia McLeod on abortion ban fight: “all we’re asking for is a choice”

    06:49
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Gottheimer on debt ceiling negotiations: “We’ve got to get out of this cycle of insanity”

    06:28

  • Sen. Sanders: 'Nobody is happy about the 14th Amendment…but it beats where we're at right now'

    00:20

  • Velshi: This single SCOTUS case could upend our entire regulatory system

    06:21

  • Sen. Stabenow: 14th Amendment, discharge petition are 'viable' options to avoid default

    02:10

  • 'The world in general is not that hateful – it’s just lawmakers'

    04:57

  • Fmr. Amb. to Ukraine Yovanovitch: 'If Ukraine does not prevail, Russia will keep going'

    01:52

  • Sen. Coons: 'The single worst thing we could do is default'

    02:13

  • Velshi: It’s up to us to bring down the temperature (literally)

    04:31

  •  #VelshiBannedBookClub: Resisting Book Bans with Lawsuits

    03:49

  • The Florida Department of Education is erasing history from textbooks

    04:42

  • The Constitutional Sheriffs movement subverts democracy

    05:54

  • The strategic roots of the attack on trans rights

    05:02

  • Sen. Tuberville’s verbal gymnastics when asked about white nationalism 

    04:42

  • Gov. Cooper needs just one Republican to help him save abortion rights in NC

    06:16

  • Caitlin Dickerson: Focusing on migrant numbers alone is misleading 

    07:57

  • Browder: Vladimir Kara-Murza 'may be the visionary that’s right in this whole thing'

    05:12

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: George Takei’s ‘They Called Us Enemy’

    10:15

  • TX Rep. Jasmine Crockett: Elected officials offer prayers instead of policy solutions

    06:22

Ali Velshi

SC Senator Mia McLeod on abortion ban fight: “all we’re asking for is a choice”

06:49

A South Carolina judge on Friday blocked the state's new six-week abortion ban just one day after Gov. Henry McMaster signed it into law. The injunction now remains in effect until the state Supreme Court can review the measure. South Carolina state Senator Mia McLeod, who has joined with the chamber’s only other women as bipartisan ‘sister Senators’ to filibuster the bill, criticized her male colleagues for the continued push. “All of us have given birth and our male colleagues have not, and will not,” McLeod tells Ali Velshi. “It is unthinkable that they would not listen to us about our personal experiences.” She felt obligated to share her very personal experience as a sexual assault survivor, calling it “unconscionable” that women across the state would now be forced to report sexual assaults to a male Sheriff.May 27, 2023

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: “Maus” by Art Spiegelman

    08:26
  • Now Playing

    SC Senator Mia McLeod on abortion ban fight: “all we’re asking for is a choice”

    06:49
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Gottheimer on debt ceiling negotiations: “We’ve got to get out of this cycle of insanity”

    06:28

  • Sen. Sanders: 'Nobody is happy about the 14th Amendment…but it beats where we're at right now'

    00:20

  • Velshi: This single SCOTUS case could upend our entire regulatory system

    06:21

  • Sen. Stabenow: 14th Amendment, discharge petition are 'viable' options to avoid default

    02:10

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All