Sandy Hook Mom Wins $965M Lawsuit Against Alt-Right Leader Alex Jones

On Wednesday, a Connecticut court ordered alt-right influencer Alex Jones to pay $965-million dollars in damages to families of 8 Sandy Hook victims and an FBI officer, who Jones has publicly maligned over the years. On December 14, 2012, a gunman walked into Newtown Elementary School and killed 26 people. Immediately after the horrific murders, Jones began telling his followers that incident was fictional. “I wanted to be a mom. I wanted to focus on my surviving son,” says Nicole Hockley, whose son was killed in Sandy Hook. Instead, Hockley says she received threats online and at home. “I'm always afraid because you never know who’s around you that might believe Alex Jones's lies and think that you are a traitor or think that you’re having a government payout– think that your son never died or never lived– that you’re just a crisis actress. It affects everything about me and makes it very hard to just be a mom who lost her son.” Hockley says she doesn’t know if the historic verdict will stop Jones. He may be too “narcissistic” to grasp the consequences of his actions. However, she hopes the billion-dollar verdicts against him will deter others from spreading lies to hurt people for profit. “We all have to be more critical about our thinking.”Oct. 15, 2022