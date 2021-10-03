San Antonio locals share personal stories about COVID and vaccine hesitancy in the Latinx community

For the latest installation of “Velshi Across America,” Ali Velshi travels to San Antonio, TX in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month. He spoke with a diverse group of Latinx residents about the low vaccination rate in the community and the effect of COVID-19 on communities of color. Julissa Carielo lost her father to coronavirus before vaccines became available and she says vaccination rates among the Latinx population remain low in part because, "this is America. We don't like to be told what to do. That's something we struggle with… I truly believe that vaccines save lives."Oct. 3, 2021