Ronen Bergman: Not everyone is convinced that negotiation is the solution

Israel and Hamas have been in this situation again and again. High tensions and violence followed by a ceasefire, usually negotiated by Egypt. And it historically falls through. Ronen Bergman, Staff Writer with New York Times Magazine and author of ‘Rise and Kill First’ joins Ali from Tel Aviv. He says it’s dangerous to think physical harm to the enemy can ever replace a political solution, but is unconvinced Israelis will be on board. “Most people in Israel feel that Hamas will never give up,” says Bergman.