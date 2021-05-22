Ronald Greene lawyer on newly released bodycam footage: “You will not see a man who is resistant”

Louisiana State Police are finally releasing bodycam video of a brutally violent arrest that led to the death of a Black man in 2019. Ronald Greene’s family was initially told by police that he died from a car crash, but the video shows Greene being beaten and tasered as he remains handcuffed face down on the road. The police now call the actions of police “justified,” but Lee Merritt, the family’s lawyer, says it’s time for accountability for “everybody who was involved in the cover up.”