Roger McNamee: social media without regulation “is exactly as dangerous as allowing quacks to make medicine without FDA approval”
04:47
“Why do we allow businesses that have demonstrated themselves to be unsafe to operate freely?” asks Roger McNamee, author of ‘Zucked: Waking Up to the Facebook Catastrophe’. He says social media takes ideas that have historically lived at the fringes of American society and drives them into the mainstream. “It is critical not to give them a giant advantage over facts in the national dialogue.”Jan. 8, 2022
