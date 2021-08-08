Roger McNamee: “Facebook’s argument is total nonsense”

Researchers from New York University who analyze how political ads are targeted on Facebook and how that relates to the spread of political disinformation have now been banned by Facebook. In a blog post, an official from the company claimed researchers were collecting data without proper consent, but the researchers and big tech watchers claim BS. Early Facebook investor Roger McNamee says, “Facebook's argument is total nonsense. This is a classic Facebook move. They're invoking privacy to prevent any scrutiny of their own behavior.” Barbara McQuade, a law professor and MSNBC legal analyst, added, “The problem is, it's that Facebook gets to decide what its own rules are. If it doesn't like the way someone is researching it or using it, then they can say you're in violation of our terms of service.” Aug. 8, 2021