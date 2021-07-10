Roger McNamee: “Antitrust is the most pro-growth form of government regulation”

Roger McNamee, early Facebook and Google investor and Author of “Zucked”, joins Ali Velshi and Joyce Vance to get into the administration’s latest Executive Order to enforce antitrust laws and promote competition. “Antitrust is the most pro-growth form of government regulation,” says McNamee. The original idea was to promote competition and entrepreneurship, not make monopolies. Until the 1980s, the U.S. saw competition as good for civil liberties