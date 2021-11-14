Rittenhouse testimony “inauthentic,” “inconsistent with evidence” says lawyer for shooting survivor

Of the three men Kyle Rittenhouse shot in Kenosha, Wisconsin in Aug. 2020, only Gaige Grosskreutz survived. As Rittenhouse’s trial comes to a close, the violent encounter between the two men may play a crucial role in the jury’s deliberations. Kimberley Motley, Grosskreutz’s attorney, called Rittenhouse’s testimony “inauthentic,” and says statements about re-racking his gun have been “inconsistent with the evidence.” Says Motley, “It’s important that Rittenhouse is convicted.”Nov. 14, 2021