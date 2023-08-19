IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ali Velshi

Rick Tyler: If Trump is the nominee, the GOP will get wiped out

06:36

Rick Tyler, former top aide and spokesman for Sen. Ted Cruz’ presidential campaign, joins Ali Velshi to discuss the significance of Trump’s decision to skip the first GOP primary debate, and whether he is likely to regret it and change his mind. “I think it will be very difficult for Trump to resist not being on the stage and not being the center of attention," Tyler says.Aug. 19, 2023

