Rev. Dr. William Barber: WV isn’t a red state, “it’s an unorganized state

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) remains opposed to many key Democratic priorities, saying he is following the will of West Virginians. Rev. Dr. Barber William is working to change that. He says, “We keep saying West Virginia is a red state. It really is not, it’s an unorganized state.” He added, “It's a state where poor and low-wealth people have not been inspired and that holds the key to who sits in the senate and the governor's race. The majority of the people in West Virginia don't agree with what he's doing.”Sept. 19, 2021