Rev. Dr. William Barber says it's time to “reset this whole argument” on voting rights

Rev. Dr. William Barber, Co-Chairman of “The Poor People’s Campaign” and ‘Moral Mondays’ architect, has been leading marches of clergy and voting rights activists, often getting arrested. As the pressure campaign from the public builds, members of Congress are trying to work out some form of ‘compromise.’ But Barber and fellow advocates say a “watered down” voting rights bill isn’t enough. He calls this game a “Washington two-step,” making a bill “so weak it doesn’t deal with the problem.” “We are talking about the greatest attack on voting rights since the Civil War...you shouldn’t be watering it down, you should be strengthening it.”Aug. 7, 2021