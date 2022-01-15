Rev. Dr. William Barber on voting rights agenda: “Our deadline is victory”
The Democrats’ voting rights agenda is likely to be shelved again after Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin voiced opposition to breaking the filibuster in order to pass the bills. It’s left plenty of allies frustrated, including Rev. Dr. William Barber. “The democracy is at stake,” he says. “The Democrats should not have waited until now to fight for voting rights – we should’ve come out of the gate.” This is an issue that he’s dedicated much of his life to, and he’s continuing the fight by mobilizing people to support the cause. “We don’t operate on these political deadlines – our deadline is victory.”Jan. 15, 2022
