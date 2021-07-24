Rev. Dr. William Barber on standing up for the right to vote: “There’s no moderate position on this”

Voting rights across the country are under attack and, while you may not see it happening right where you're living, the fact that it's happening anywhere should alarm you. Reverend Dr. William Barber is issuing a call to action. “If you care about this country in this moment…You need to be engaged now”. The urgency to end the filibuster in order to protect voting rights is driving their ongoing marches and acts of civil disobedience. “There’s no moderate position on this…you must be willing to put your body on the line”.