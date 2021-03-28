Rethinking how the U.S. prioritizes misdemeanors with Professor Jenny Roberts

George Floyd was arrested last year when a convenience store clerk claimed he used a counterfeit 20-dollar-bill to buy cigarettes. Passing off a counterfeit $20-dollar bill is the kind of misdemeanor that usually results in little-to-no jail time yet Floyd was issued a death sentence with no right to a judge or jury. Jenny Roberts is a Professor of Law and Co-Director of the Criminal Justice Clinic at American University Washington College of Law and she joins Ali Velshi to discuss the trial of Derek Chauvin, policing, and why the United States legal system must reconsider how it deals with low-level crimes.