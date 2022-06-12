Ret. Police Cpt. Sonia Pruitt: Law enforcement not being heard on gun reforms

Police officers’ delayed response in confronting the Uvalde mass shooter is coming under scrutiny as parents of victims demand accountability. Retired Montgomery County Police Captain Sonia Pruitt says a subconscious internal conflict may have been at play. “Police officers are taught from the time that they enter the police academy that they must survive...You cannot teach someone to have courage or heart or empathy or compassion or humanity. That’s something that comes from within.” Pruitt also points out that “law enforcement has been behind some very stringent gun laws...like background checks and red flag laws,” but is “not being listened to in these cases.”June 12, 2022