Ret. Police Captain: Chauvin trial will “drive police reform...we need to put our foot on the gas"

Sonia Pruitt, retired captain with the Montgomery County Maryland Police Department and founder of the Black Police Experience, and Paul Butler, a former federal prosecutor and author of ‘Chokehold: Policing Black Men,’ join Ali Velshi to discuss the Chauvin trial and the state of policing after the deaths of Daunte Wright and Adam Toledo. “As the police, if you’re going to give someone an order, you also need to give them an opportunity to follow that order. Toledo followed that order, and was still killed, says Pruitt. As the world awaits a verdict and justice for George Floyd, Professor Butler says this case is the strongest he’s seen against an officer. “You do have to wonder if there’s not a conviction in this case, when could there ever be a conviction?”