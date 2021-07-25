Republicans take on the “my body, my choice” defense, but only when it’s convenient.

​​If the Republican party is good at anything, it's their knack for hypocrisy. While the GOP has taken over the messaging of “my body, my choice” when it comes to the covid vaccine, they’re still trying to take away a woman’s right to choose. 561 bills restricting women’s rights to their own health care were introduced in this year alone. And Mississippi is sending a particularly strict one to a conservative Supreme Court. But sure, masks are the villain.