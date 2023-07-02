IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ali Velshi

Reporter discovers man named in 303 Creative case is not gay and did not request a wedding website

08:13

Michael Steele is joined by Melissa Gira Grant, writer for The New Republic and Neal Katyal, former Acting Solicitor General during the Obama administration who argued and won a major win for voting rights in the landmark Moore v. Harper case this week. Grant discusses her reporting that the man named in Supreme Court’s 303 Creative ruling didn’t actually request a wedding website and other bizarre details that raise questions about the case's legitimacy. “This was built on a fiction. It was based on an injury that has never happened,” Grant explains. Katyal discusses the harmful implications of arguing hypothetical cases. “It’s a tragedy that they didn't find this information before,” Katyal says. “There is a procedure to get this case stricken from the books…Otherwise, the Supreme Court can dragged into all sorts of controversies that aren't legal cases but just imaginary fights between people and that's not what the court is about.”July 2, 2023

