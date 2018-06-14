Sign up for the MSNBC newsletter

You have been successfully added to our newsletter.

Let our news meet your inbox

Ali Velshi

Reporter Brian Karem admonishes Sarah Sanders for stance on separating immigrant families, questioning her empathy

A reporter objected strongly to White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders’ responses to questions about separating detained immigrant families during a briefing on Thursday. Sentinel Newspapers Executive Editor Brian Karem called out, “You’re a parent. Don’t you have any empathy?”Jun.14.2018

White House

  • Amodei: 'If anyone thinks the status quo is working, I beg to differ'

    03:07

  • Reporter to Sanders: 'Don't you have any empathy' for immigrant families?

    01:40

  • Trump salutes North Korean officer: BBC Twitter account

    00:50

  • Joe: GOP blindly following Trump will pay political price

    07:52

  • Rep. Sanford: Race came down to allegiance to Trump

    13:00

  • Trump makes stunning claims about Putin in interview

    10:12

BEST OF MSNBC

Play All

BEST OF MSNBC