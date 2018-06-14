Reporter to Sanders: 'Don't you have any empathy' for immigrant families?

Sign up for the MSNBC newsletter
Ali Velshi
Reporter Brian Karem admonishes Sarah Sanders for stance on separating immigrant families, questioning her empathy
A reporter objected strongly to White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders’ responses to questions about separating detained immigrant families during a briefing on Thursday. Sentinel Newspapers Executive Editor Brian Karem called out, “You’re a parent. Don’t you have any empathy?”
