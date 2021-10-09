Rep. Wild says Sen. Sinema “isn’t in the right party” if she's against lowering drug costs

As Democrats negotiate what will stay and what might get cut from Pres. Biden’s multi-trillion dollar “human” infrastructure bill, Pennsylvania Congresswoman Susan Wild tells Mehdi Hasan that her priority is, “Medicare negotiation of prescription drug prices…it would result in huge savings for taxpayers”. As for the rift arising between moderate and progressive sides of the party she adds, “Labels don’t work within the Democratic caucus... I’ve thought of myself as a moderate but I fully believe that we’ve got to repair the effects of climate change”. Oct. 9, 2021