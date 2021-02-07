Maxine Waters on “weak” Trump defense: ‘whataboutism’ won’t work this time

Rep. Maxine Waters joins Ali Velshi to discuss the upcoming Senate impeachment and the nonsensical ‘whataboutism’ coming from the Trump defense. “It’s going to be weak, it’s going to be flawed, and the American people are going to see they don’t have a good argument.” She says if the Republicans “would rather be owned by the president who in fact tried to destroy our democracy in order to stay in office, then they don't deserve to be elected.”