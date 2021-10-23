Rep. Torres: “There’s nothing rational about the modern Republican party”

As Democrats finalize what’s in and what’s out of Biden’s ambitious social spending plan, Congressman Ritchie Torres tells Ali Velshi “it’s a disappointment,” compared to the original draft, but “a fundamental improvement” from the status quo. “The design of our public policy should not assume permanent democratic control,” warns Ritchie. He’s pushing especially hard for the extension of the Child Tax Credit and affordable housing measures, with “no confidence” that Republicans won’t end those policies immediately if they win back the majority.Oct. 23, 2021