Rep. Thompson on negotiations for a commission to investigate Jan. 6 attack: “It’s been difficult”

The House has struck a deal on a commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, with vote expected next week. Chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, Rep. Bennie Thompson joins Ali Velshi to discuss the laborious road to get to this point and what he hopes will come of the commission. “We are a better country than this and this commission is one of those ways to show how we can improve who we are as America . It's a great democracy but sometimes it's fragile.”