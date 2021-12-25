Rep. Susan Wild’s on Build Back Better in current form: “Let’s have a Plan B”
05:22
Share this -
copied
Ali Velshi speaks to Pennsylvania Congresswoman Susan Wild about what she’d like to see included in Build Back Better when Congress returns to negotiations in the new year. “I prefer smaller bills that people can understand,” says Wild, but “unfortunately the reconciliation process is essential” given the 50-50 split in the Senate. “Let’s get working parents in a position where they can get back to work”.Dec. 25, 2021
Fmr. WH COVID Advisor: “I think Omicron changes the definition of fully vaccinated”
04:45
Can Biden’s spending plan still be transformational?
04:54
Now Playing
Rep. Susan Wild’s on Build Back Better in current form: “Let’s have a Plan B”
05:22
UP NEXT
NASA launches James Webb Space Telescope into orbit
01:10
"It’s a Seismic Loss.” Prominent Black Female Writers Honor Feminist icon bell hooks
08:09
Rep. Omar: GOP’s lack of anti-Muslim condemnation is ‘quite embarrassing and telling’