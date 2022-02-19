Rep. Stacey Plaskett: “The criminal conspiracy that is Donald Trump is being exposed”

From tossed lawsuits to new subpoenas from the New York Attorney General, a whirlwind of legal woes is hitting Trumpworld hard. Congresswoman and former impeachment manager Stacey Plaskett says “Donald Trump is being exposed. Whether it’s his dereliction of duty, whether it is infractions of the Emoluments Clause, using his office for his own financial...games, it’s all coming out now.” A DOJ alum herself, Plaskett says it’s time for Justice to take this up, in addition to the Congressional investigations and various lawsuits. “The nonsense that we have to clean up from Donald Trump is profound”. Feb. 19, 2022