    Rep. Stacey Plaskett: Midterms taught us ‘we want this to remain a democracy’

Ali Velshi

Rep. Stacey Plaskett: Midterms taught us ‘we want this to remain a democracy’

06:50

After the January 6th Committee released their final report and transcripts of multiple testimonies, it became very clear that the Committee is placing blame at the feet of one man: Donald Trump. Former impeachment manager and DoJ vet Rep. Stacey Plaskett tells Ali “Trump has just used the Republican Party as the conveyor of what he wants to do.” He “used the frustration, the anger, this domestic hate … And harnessed it for his own good. His own purposes.”Dec. 24, 2022

