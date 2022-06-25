Rep. Stacey Plaskett: “Feckless” McCarthy “wants to hide among masses” 

The House Select January 6th committee wrapped up its 5th public hearing with a bang by revealing the names of several Republican lawmakers who sought presidential pardons for their role in spreading Trump’s election lies. Rep. Stacey Plaskett (D- U.S. Virgin Islands) tells Maria Teresa Kumar that it’s confirmation that “they were, in fact, co-conspirators with the President to overturn the election and they are a threat to our democracy.” Rep. Plaskett adds that “there’s hope that individuals will be brought to justice” as the Department of Justice ramps up its own investigation.June 25, 2022