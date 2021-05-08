Rep. Stacey Plaskett expects Republicans to take credit for a bill they won’t vote for

“It’s going to transform this country,” says Rep. Stacey Plaskett of the American Jobs Plan. The representative from the U.S. Virgin Islands and former Impeachment Manager joins Ali Velshi to discuss how the American Jobs Plan can “bring back the areas left behind in the digital divide,” the “tribalism” in the House of Representatives, and the DOJ charging four ex-cops for violating George Floyd’s civil rights during his fatal arrest. A DoJ alum, Plaskett says that indictment is “monumental” and “let people know the Justice Department is there to uphold justice. “