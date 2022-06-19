IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Robin Rue Simmons: “It must start. That’s how you seek reparations. You start.”

    07:45

  • Rep. Dean: “It’s a very dangerous time” 

    06:18

  • Watergate vs 1/6: “There wasn’t really the cult of Richard Nixon as there it the cult of Donald Trump”

    09:27
    Rep. Stacey Plaskett: “Donald Trump isn’t interested in our democracy.”

    06:27
    Fmr. Sr. Pence Adviser: “I’ve been wanting my former boss to come forward”

    05:28

  • W. Kamau Bell urges men to stand up for abortion rights

    07:15

  • Michael Cohen: ‘Donald Trump is the greatest grifter in the history of the United States’

    06:26

  • Rep. Debbie Dingell: Dems need to understand election denial is pervasive

    06:27

  • Ret. Police Cpt. Sonia Pruitt: Law enforcement not being heard on gun reforms

    04:58

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Todd Strasser talks ‘Give a Boy a Gun’ 

    06:35

  • NH Rep. Annie Kuster: “There are Republicans that will that will be shocked”

    06:52

  • Fmr. Sr Pence advisor: He knew “what he was going into” on Jan. 6th and “he stepped in”

    04:44

  • Joe Walsh: responsible gun owners should “get off of our ass” and call for gun reform

    05:00

  • Ruth Ben-Ghiat: Coups are fast, violent & take planning. That’s what happened on Jan. 6th

    05:05

  • Fmr. Impeachment Manager Rep. Stacey Plaskett: “What we alleged was true”

    05:57

  • Former NRA lobbyist says there is room for compromise on gun legislation

    06:08

  • Father of Parkland victim is still fighting for change: “We were betrayed”

    06:26

  • Rep. Krishnamoorthi wants to know what Jared Kushner is up to in Saudi Arabia

    06:36

  • Jodi Picoult: “Fiction is a really important tool”

    06:54

  • Jane Harman: “Pres. Biden deserves a lot of credit for the renewal of NATO”

    06:20

On Friday, Donald Trump made his first public remarks since the Jan. 6 hearings began and called out Mike Pence and Bill Barr for not following through with his scheme to overturn the election. Former impeachment manager Rep. Stacey Plaskett isn’t surprised. “Donald Trump is not interested in our democracy,” she tells Sam Stein. “He’s interested in power…and creating a slush fund from the Big Lie for his own monetary gain so of course he’s not going to be upset about that.” Yet, Trump remains a force in the GOP. He’s still the most popular figure in the Republican Party and Rep. Plaskett notes that many on the right will “do anything to stay in the good graces of Donald Trump and stay in the good graces of what they call the base, many of whom have white supremacist, racist, anti-semitic, anti-American sentiments.”June 19, 2022

