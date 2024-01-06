IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Stacey Plaskett (D-V.I.): Revisionism over January 6 Attack 'absolutely infuriating'

    05:58
  • UP NEXT

    ME Sec. of State: The Constitution 'does not tolerate an assault on the peaceful transfer of power'

    11:36

  • ‘Couldn't be any clearer': Judge Luttig predicts outcome of Supreme Court’s Trump ballot ruling

    09:33

  • ‘It’s really urgent’: CO Sec. of State explains decision to put Trump's name on ballot for now

    07:42

  • Rep. Clyburn: Choosing Biden is choosing democracy

    08:59

  • Rep. Crockett: Holding Congress accountable at the polls

    04:47

  • Rep. Bennie Thompson: Trump did 'Everything he could' do circumvent rule of law

    09:17

  • Study: Structural racism linked to poor health

    09:34

  • Mother of Vermont shooting victim says leaders contributing to hate

    12:58

  • Former Israeli sniper says war on Gaza is strengthening Hamas

    11:23

  • ‘This is not original’: Trump’s ‘Schedule F’ executive order plan comes directly from authoritarian tactics

    12:38

  • Trump files immunity appeal to D.C. court as legal deadlines loom

    06:49

  • ‘Swamped with death threats’: CO Sec. of State on fallout from Trump ballot ruling

    07:17

  • B’Tselem Official: Intl. community treat civilian casualties in Gaza like a 'hypothetical discussion'

    09:49

  • Counting the Casualties in an Active Warzone

    06:38

  • Judge Luttig: Trump eligibility case ‘tests America’s commitment to its own democracy’

    13:42

  • ‘Unchartered territory’: What happens after Trump’s legal team appeals Colorado Supreme Court ruling

    09:05

  • After COP28 promise to phase out fossil fuel, will Biden pause massive new fossil fuel developments?

    10:43

  •  The throughline from America’s pre-Roe past to the post-Roe present

    13:29

  • Trump invokes Putin and Kim to support his ‘political persecution’ claims in new speech

    06:56

Ali Velshi

Rep. Stacey Plaskett (D-V.I.): Revisionism over January 6 Attack 'absolutely infuriating'

05:58

Rep. Stacey Plaskett (D-Virgin Islands), who was an impeachment manager for Donald Trump’s second impeachment, discusses the lasting impact of the attack on the Capitol, as well as the Republican Party’s inability to break with Trump following the insurrection.Jan. 6, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Rep. Stacey Plaskett (D-V.I.): Revisionism over January 6 Attack 'absolutely infuriating'

    05:58
  • UP NEXT

    ME Sec. of State: The Constitution 'does not tolerate an assault on the peaceful transfer of power'

    11:36

  • ‘Couldn't be any clearer': Judge Luttig predicts outcome of Supreme Court’s Trump ballot ruling

    09:33

  • ‘It’s really urgent’: CO Sec. of State explains decision to put Trump's name on ballot for now

    07:42

  • Rep. Clyburn: Choosing Biden is choosing democracy

    08:59

  • Rep. Crockett: Holding Congress accountable at the polls

    04:47

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All