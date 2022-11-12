Rep. Sharice Davids Wants GOP and Democrats to Find "Common Ground"

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Representative Sharice Davids won re-election in Kansas on Tuesday. NBC News projects that Davids beat her Republican opponent Amanda Adkins by over 12 points in their second head-to-head matchup since 2020. “I’m someone who never took things for granted,” says Rep. Davids. “People appreciated that I am truly here to do this job-- to do the work that goes into representing the Kansas 3rd, whether that’s economic issues or reproductive rights... I think that people appreciate when you show up to do more listening than talking or Tweeting.” Nov. 12, 2022

