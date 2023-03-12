Rep. Schiff: ‘When justice is delayed for too long, it ends up being denied’

As former President Donald Trump faces multiple legal jeopardies, Congressman Adam Schiff of California joins Ali Velshi with a major question on his mind: If Manhattan is moving forward with investigating Donald Trump, why didn’t the Justice Department? “They said Michael Cohen had to go to jail for his role in that so what's the argument that the guy who directed and coordinated the scheme gets a pass?” Schiff also notes that as the path to 2024 widens, Donald Trump’s threat of “retribution” is merely a ploy. “This is Donald Trump doing what he does best sadly, tragically, and that is played the victim and appeal to people's sense of victimhood.”March 12, 2023