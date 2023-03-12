Rep. Plaskett on ‘Weaponization’ cmte: They want this to be Benghazi 2.008:47
- Now Playing
Rep. Schiff: ‘When justice is delayed for too long, it ends up being denied’07:57
- UP NEXT
Targeting LGBTQ rights: Straight from authoritarian Germany and Russia05:37
Velshi: We are failing the world by failing at gender equality04:44
The reality for Palestinians: 'There is nobody here to protect us'06:56
#VelshiBannedBookClub: Meg Cabot’s ‘Ready or Not’07:57
Fmr. FDIC Chair Sheila Bair on the 'rushed failure' of Silicon Valley Bank06:44
Velshi: Walgreens had a decision to make. It took the easy road.05:28
Rep. Bennie Thompson on J6: We ID’d Trump as the culprit06:13
How anti-trans bills are 'creating political refugees in the United States'07:12
One major drug company just put a cap on its insulin prices. What comes next?07:45
Remembering 'Bloody Sunday' with its youngest participants12:13
Mehdi Hasan talks art of TV debate: ‘You can’t afford to waste time’08:36
Ukrainian journalist Karolina Ashion on reporting in exile07:52
Soldiers’ Support: The Role of Military Chaplains in the Ukraine War08:01
A Reunion in Bucha: "Velshi" Visits the town with Ukrainian MP07:15
Ukrainian MP: ‘Putin has psychopathic dreams of rebuilding the greatest Russia ever’08:51
Ukraine Minister of Culture: Russia is denying Ukraine of identity06:14
Ukrainian teen, back home a year later: 'I didn’t have time to be a kid'11:30
Fmr. Ukraine President to world: Don’t trust - or be afraid of - Putin08:37
Rep. Plaskett on ‘Weaponization’ cmte: They want this to be Benghazi 2.008:47
- Now Playing
Rep. Schiff: ‘When justice is delayed for too long, it ends up being denied’07:57
- UP NEXT
Targeting LGBTQ rights: Straight from authoritarian Germany and Russia05:37
Velshi: We are failing the world by failing at gender equality04:44
The reality for Palestinians: 'There is nobody here to protect us'06:56
#VelshiBannedBookClub: Meg Cabot’s ‘Ready or Not’07:57
Play All