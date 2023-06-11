IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat calls the GOP 'an autocratic party in service of Trump'

  • 'If [Trump] gets back into power, he’ll never leave,' says authoritarian expert Ruth Ben-Ghiat

    Rep. Raskin: Trump 'understood perfectly what the law required'

    Rep. Raskin: Trump’s indictment is 'a test of who we are' and our 'fidelity' to the rule of law

  • Why You Should Listen to the Indictment of Donald Trump

  • Truck fire under Philadelphia's I-95 causes interstate to collapse

  • Velshi: How the Espionage Act Could Take Down a Former President

  • Ali Velshi reunites in NYC with Ukrainian Military Chaplain he interviewed near the front lines

  • Velshi: The Tulsa Race Massacre was overlooked for years. It could get lost in history again.

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Dr. Hassan Abbas on ‘The Return of the Taliban’

  • Rev. Dr. William Barber on debt deal: 'Something’s wrong with our moral center'

  • Velshi: Attacking LGBTQ rights is a losing political strategy

  • Nearly 300 dead in India's deadliest train crash in decades, officials say

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: 'Maus' by Art Spiegelman

  • SC Senator Mia McLeod on abortion ban fight: 'all we’re asking for is a choice'

  • Rep. Gottheimer on debt ceiling negotiations: “We’ve got to get out of this cycle of insanity”

  • Sen. Sanders: 'Nobody is happy about the 14th Amendment…but it beats where we're at right now'

  • Velshi: This single SCOTUS case could upend our entire regulatory system

  • Sen. Stabenow: 14th Amendment, discharge petition are 'viable' options to avoid default

  • 'The world in general is not that hateful – it’s just lawmakers'

Ali Velshi

Rep. Raskin: Trump 'understood perfectly what the law required'

The indictment makes clear that Trump “understood perfectly what the law required” says Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), a former January 6th Committee member and former Lead Impeachment Manager. Even if he hadn’t, says Raskin, that would be no excuse. “I mean, if you think it's lawful to rob the bank, if you really need the money badly, that doesn't excuse you're robbing the bank.”June 11, 2023

