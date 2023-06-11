Rep. Raskin: Trump 'understood perfectly what the law required'

The indictment makes clear that Trump “understood perfectly what the law required” says Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), a former January 6th Committee member and former Lead Impeachment Manager. Even if he hadn’t, says Raskin, that would be no excuse. “I mean, if you think it's lawful to rob the bank, if you really need the money badly, that doesn't excuse you're robbing the bank.”June 11, 2023